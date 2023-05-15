Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says we need to tread carefully with new technology such as AI and ChatGPT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been much discussion about the new technology known as Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT

In simple terms, this very new technology uses natural language processing to create human-like conversational dialogue or written content

While most of it has centred on the challenge it poses to educational establishments regarding essays and assignments, the spotlight turned over the weekend to a hoax Irish Times article about use of fake tan, which was written by AI and not a real person

Prior to the Irish Times controversy, Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon, a former junior minister with new technology in the brief, had concerns over these platforms being used by government

He carried out a survey of 15 government departments and, having found glaring inconsistencies, is now calling for a general ban on AI and ChatGPT for government departments until more information is available, and more checks and balances

Deputy Cannon has been speaking about his concerns to Bernadette Prendergast