Galway East TD calls on phone providers to offer fair deals to elderly cocooning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling on mobile phone providers to offer fair deals to those who are forced to cocoon due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Minister of State Sean Canney says he has been contacted by a number of elderly people who say their phone bills have sky-rocketed in the past few weeks due to the measures which restrict most contact to phone only.

Minister Canney, who is chair of the Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce, is calling for network providers to be more proactive in helping elderly and vulnerable customers during this time….