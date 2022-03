Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling for the provision of a registration portal for Irish people who want to open their homes to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says he has been inundated with interest from families across the country to shelter Ukrainian refugees.

Last year, Deputy Cannon opened up his Galway home to Afgan refugees.

He says it is important the government establish a registration portal and in the shortest possible timeframe: