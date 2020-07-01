Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte takes Junior Ministry in Department of Children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has taken a Junior Ministry in the Department of Children.

The government party leaders have been filling the roles this afternoon.

Two offers of a Junior Ministry have been turned down this afternoon.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan said he could better work to support the party from the backbenches, while former Education Minister Joe McHugh is seeking a Oireachtas committee chairmanship.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s Anne Rabbitte has taken a Junior in the Department of Children with Mary Butler becoming Minister for Older People and Mental Health.

Thomas Byrne will be Junior Minister for European Affairs while Robert Troy and Charlie McConalogue are also thought to have been given jobs.

For Fine Gael Josepha Madigan and Peter Burke have been given Minister of State roles.

While Limerick’s Patrick O’Donovan is also being retained.

Galway East TD and outgoing Minister of State Ciaran Cannon has indicated on Twitter posts that he won’t be re-appointed.