Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte fails to secure nomination to contest European elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte has failed to secure her party’s backing to contest upcoming European elections.

Deputy Rabbitte was among a number of party members – including sitting and former TD’s – seeking nomination for the Midlands-North/West constituency.

Instead, Cavan TD Brendan Smith was selected at the Fianna Fail selection convention in Longford town late last night.

Deputy Rabbitte says the reason she put her name forward, was that she believes Galway badly needs representation at European level.

