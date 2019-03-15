Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte contesting today’s European selection convention

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte is hoping to secure a party nomination at a convention this afternoon to contest the European elections

She’s one of two Galway candidates – with Sean Hennelly also set to contest the Fianna Fail selection convention for the Midlands-North/West region.

They’ll face strong competition from former Minister and sitting Cavan-Monaghan TD Brendan Smith, Senator Aidan Davitt, former Donegal TD Niall Blaney and former chair of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, John Comer.

The current MEPs for the region are Independents Marian Harkin and Luke ‘Ming Flanagan, Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy and Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuiness.

The Fianna Fail selection convention for the Midlands-North/West is now underway at the Longford Arms Hotel, with the result expected in the late evening

Deputy Rabbitte is refuting claims she is ‘taking her eye off East Galway’ – and says having European representation is vital for the region, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour for more on this story…