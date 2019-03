Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway East Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte has been added to the Fianna Fáil ticket for the European elections.

Deputy Rabbitte will run in the Midlands North West constituency with Cavan TD Brendan Smith who was selected at the convention in Longford last Friday.

Deputy Rabbitte contested the convention but failed to secure enough votes, but has now been added by party headquarters.

Speaking ahead of the convention Deputy Rabbitte said the reason she put her name forward was she believes Galway badly needs representation at European level.