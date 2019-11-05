Galway East TD alarmed by 24 vacant consultant posts at UHG & Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has voiced concerns over 24 vacant consultant posts at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has expressed her concern at the vacancies as the hospitals enter the busy winter period.

20 full time and 4 temporary consultant posts are currently vacant at the Galway hospitals.

The HSE has confirmed that the posts are in a recruitment process and will be filled in due course.

In the Dáil yesterday the Taoiseach fielded questions from opposition TDs over hospital staffing levels nationally, and the HSE’s recruitment embargo

Deputy Rabbitte says the funding needs to be allocated immediately to fill the positions at UHG and Merlin Park.