Galway East publicans gather in Milltown in call for clear pathway to reopening

Publicans from across East Galway gathered in Milltown last night in a call for clarity on a pathway to reopening.

The meeting was one of a series being held nationwide by regional branches of the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

The agenda featured an address by Galway East’s three TDs – Minister Anne Rabbitte, Deputy Ciaran Cannon and Deputy Sean Canney and was also attended by Senator Ollie Crowe.

Publicans called for action on the need for a pathway back to reopening as well as a weekly support package to offset the fixed cost of being closed.

The Galway West branch of the VFI are set to meet tomorrow.

