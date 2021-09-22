Galway East Minister says wage subsidy scheme to employ people with disabilities in private sector should be reviewed

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Galway’s Minister for Disability says a review of the Wage Subsidy Scheme for Employers is needed to help address the low employment rate for people with disabilities in Ireland.

According to new research by the ESRI, the country now has the fourth lowest employment rate among people with a disability in the EU,

It also highlights that people with a disability in Ireland are more than twice as likely to experience poverty and deprivation than those without.

The Wage Subsidy Scheme gives financial support to private sector employers who can provide between 21 and 39 hours of employment per week to workers with a disability.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Galway East Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte says the current scheme is not working and needs to reviewed.