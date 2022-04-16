LISTEN: Galway East Minister calls for a pause to reported changes being made to the use and sale of turf

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister for Disabilities and TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has called for a pause to the reported changes being made to the use and sale of turf.

The comments come following reports that the Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan TD, is to introduce a ban on the sale of turf.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says no ban has been agreed, but Environment Minister Eamon Ryan says it will be brought in, in September.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning. Minister Rabbitte says that more clarity is needed on the the difference between the sale of turf at retail outlets, and households paying to use another’s bog: