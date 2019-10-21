Galway East Fianna Fail TD says voting controversy cannot be condoned

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte says the voting controversy embroiling her party colleagues cannot be condoned.

She’s reacting to the controversy that TD Niall Collins voted six times in the Dail on Thursday on behalf of Deputy Timmy Dooley.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has asked both to step down from the party frontbench until an investigation is carried out.

Deputy Rabbittee says while both are excellent colleagues, the integrity of the voting system is extremely important.

And Deputy Rabbitte says she has spoken to Deputy Dooley since the controversy began.

