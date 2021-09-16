Galway East Fianna Fail Minister Defends Simon Harris In Cabinet Leak Controversy

print

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A Galway East Junior Minister has pledged her support to the Higher Education Minister who is at the centre of claims he leaked Cabinet information.

Opposition TD Matt Carthy used Dail privilege last night to claim Simon Harris leaked news of the Katherine Zappone appointment to journalists.

A spokesperson for Minister Harris says this was a clear misuse of Dail privilege and it’s untrue.

Speaking on Galway Talks earlier, Fianna Fail Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte voiced her support for her Government colleague.