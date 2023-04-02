Galway East Deputy says Government must ensure school projects not delayed due to rising costs

Galway East TD Sean Canney says it’s vital that the Government makes allowances to ensure school building projects aren’t delayed by rising costs.

He says even at the best of times, projects are taking years to be realised – and notes the Government had to raise the cost limit by 21 percent last year.

Speaking in the Dáil, he outlined a number of important ongoing projects in Athenry, Headford, Gort and Craughwell.

Deputy Canney says it’s extremely important that allowances are made to ensure there are no delays due to rising construction costs.