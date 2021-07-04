Galway East Deputy recovering following cycling accident

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon is recovering following a cycling accident.

The deputy’s bicycle and an SUV were involved in a collision yesterday.

Deputy Cannon required surgery on a fractured knee following the accident.

In a post released on social media, the TD paid tribute to the emergency services and to the doctors and nurses at UHG.

On the 10th of June this year, Deputy Cannon called for the establishment of a dedicated portal for submission of video evidence in cycling accidents.

The deputy acknowledged that good progress has been made on introducing legislation to protect cyclists.

He pointed out that Ireland has the highest annual increase in cyclist fatalities across the EU over the past decade.

Addressing the chamber on the 10th of June, Deputy Cannon said it’s been done elsewhere, so there’s no reason it cannot be done here.

Deputy Cannon is today recovering after his own cycling ordeal.

He plans to continue his campaign for the establishment of the portal