Galway East Deputy Calls For National Counselling Services to be made available for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes

Independent TD Sean Canney has called for National Counselling Services to be made available for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes and their families in advance of the publication of the Report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and Certain Related Matters.

The Minister for Children Equality Disability Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman is expected to bring a memorandum to Cabinet on the 11th January to seek approval to publish the report.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Canney said that is vital that the services are there and that this report would be accessible to them ahead of it being released to the public

The National Counselling Services is available 9.30 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Details of the contact details are as follows:

HSE Region Area covered Telephone number CHO Area 1 Donegal, Sligo & Leitrim 1800 234 119 CHO Area 2 Galway, Mayo & Roscommon 1800 234 114 CHO Area 3 Limerick, Clare & North Tipperary 1800 234 115 CH Cork, Kerry Cork & Kerry 1800 234 116 CHO Area 5 Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow & South Tipperary 1800 234 118 CH East South Dublin, South East Dublin & East Wicklow 1800 234 111 CH Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow South West Dublin, Kildare & West Wicklow 1800 234 112 CHO Area 8 Midlands: Laois, Offaly, Longford & Westmeath 1800 234 113 CHO Area 1/8 Louth, Meath, Cavan & Monaghan 1800 234 117 CHO Area 9 Dublin North & Dublin North City 1800 234 110

A new webpage with information specifically for former residents of Mother and Baby Homes has been set up at:

www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/4/mental-health-services/national-counselling-service/counselling-service-for-former-residents-of-mother-and-baby-homes

Outside of these hours, Connect Counselling provides telephone support. Anyone affected can also directly contact the CONNECT free telephone out of hours telephone counselling and support where they can talk in confidence with a trained counsellor. This service is generally available between 6pm and 10pm Wednesday through to Sunday on 1800 477 477.