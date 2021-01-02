Galway East Deputy Calls For National Counselling Services to be made available for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes

Sean Canney,TD
Independent TD Sean Canney has called for National Counselling Services to be made available for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes and their families in advance of the publication of the Report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and Certain Related Matters.

The Minister for Children Equality Disability Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman is expected to bring a memorandum to Cabinet on the 11th January to seek approval to publish the report.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Canney said that is vital that the services are there and that this report would be accessible to them ahead of it being released to the public

The National Counselling Services is available 9.30 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Details of the contact details are as follows:

HSE RegionArea coveredTelephone number
CHO Area 1Donegal, Sligo & Leitrim1800 234 119
CHO Area 2Galway, Mayo & Roscommon1800 234 114
CHO Area 3Limerick, Clare & North Tipperary1800 234 115
CH Cork, KerryCork & Kerry1800 234 116
CHO Area 5Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow & South Tipperary1800 234 118
CH EastSouth Dublin, South East Dublin & East Wicklow1800 234 111
CH Dublin South, Kildare & West WicklowSouth West Dublin, Kildare & West Wicklow1800 234 112
CHO Area 8Midlands: Laois, Offaly, Longford & Westmeath1800 234 113
CHO Area 1/8Louth, Meath, Cavan & Monaghan1800 234 117
CHO Area 9Dublin North & Dublin North City1800 234 110

A new webpage with information specifically for former residents of Mother and Baby Homes has been set up at:

www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/4/mental-health-services/national-counselling-service/counselling-service-for-former-residents-of-mother-and-baby-homes

Outside of these hours, Connect Counselling provides telephone support. Anyone affected can also directly contact the CONNECT free telephone out of hours telephone counselling and support where they can talk in confidence with a trained counsellor. This service is generally available between 6pm and 10pm Wednesday through to Sunday on 1800 477 477.

