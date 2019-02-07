Galway EA director settles case over termination of employment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A director of a Galway subsidiary of video game giant Electronic Arts has settled his High Court action over his purported dismissal from the firm.

The court was informed this week that Jean Philippe Grenet, who had previously secured an injunction preventing the company from dismissing him, had reached an agreement with EA following a mediation.

It is understood that 56 year old Jean Philippe Grenet, who was hired as the Director of global delivery service for EA Ireland in Galway on a salary of 160 thousand euro, will be leaving the company.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…