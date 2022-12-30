Galway, Dublin and Wexford record highest number of work deaths this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway, Dublin and Wexford have recorded the highest number of work deaths this year

Each of the three counties reported three work-related fatalities according to the Health and Safety Authority

There were 26 such deaths across the country

The construction and farming sectors account for almost three quarters

There were 12 deaths related to farming, an increase of two on last year

Mark Cullen of the HSA says while 26 deaths is still too high, the graph is heading in the right direction as it is 12 fewer than last year