Galway driving test centres all above national average for pass rate in 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All of Galway’s driving test centres had pass rates above the national average of 53 percent last year.

Carnmore had the highest in 2022 at 67 percent, while the lowest was at Westside at 57 percent.

Meanwhile, Loughrea, Tuam and Clifden all had average pass rates above 62 percent.

The highest rate of 75 percent was found in Ballincollig in Cork, while the lowest was in Mulhuddart in Dublin, at 38 per cent.

Editor of CompleteCar-dot-ie, Shane O’Donoghue, says there’s a huge variation: