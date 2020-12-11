Galway Drivers Issued Fresh Warning on National Slow Down Day

print

From the Galway Bay Fm newsroom:

Galway Gardai are cracking down on speeding across the county today as part of a national campaign urging motorists to ‘slow down’.

‘National Slow Down Day’ began earlier this morning and will be in place for 24 hours.

Gardai will be out in force to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, as part of the forces’s Christmas Campaign to improve road safety.

10 more people have been killed on the roads this year compared to 2019. Last year there were 140 road deaths.

‘National Slow Down Day’ will run until 7 am tomorrow.

The aim is to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to speeding.