Galway drivers issue payment for over 8,000 speeding fines last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of speeding fines paid by drivers in Galway last year increased by over 7 per cent.

8,022 speeding offences were recorded in the county in 2019, compared to 7,473 the year before.

According to freedom of information figures, more than 20 million euro worth of penalties were settled nationwide in 2018 and 2019.

If you drive over the speed limit, you get three penalty points and a fixed-charge fine of 80 euro, which increases to 120 euro if you don’t pay within 28 days.

Just over 110,000 speeding fines were paid in 2018 – coming to more than 9.6 million euro.

But both figures rose sharply last year, when almost 120,000 fines were paid – with the gardai collecting over 10.5 million euro as a result.

17 per cent of last year’s fines were in the six Garda divisions in Dublin.

Kildare is the next highest – nearly 13,400 speeding fines were paid last year, coming to nearly 1.2 million euro.