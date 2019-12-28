Galway drivers have one of worst records nationwide for penalty points

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway drivers racked up some of the highest number of penalty points nationwide this year.

New figures show that over 28,500 drivers across the county had points on their license by the end of September.

The figures from the Road Safety Authority – released to The Journal.ie – show 28, 594 drivers across Galway had points on their license by September 30th of this year.

That’s one of the highest figures in the country – second only to Dublin, at 106 thousand, and Cork at just under 52 thousand.

The most common number of penalty points in Galway is 3 – with almost 20 thousand drivers holding 3 points on their license.

While 72 drivers in Galway have 10 penalty points, 78 have 11 points, and 42 have 12 penalty points on their license

Meanwhile, the counties with the lowest number of drivers with penalty points were Leitrim, Longford and Sligo.