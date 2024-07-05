5 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway dominates podium at national business awards

Galway dominates podium at national business awards

Three Galway companies have been placed in the top 10 at this year’s IDEATE Ireland Business competition.

All 10 finalists took part in a 10-week mentoring and support programme before winners were chosen.

The overall winner was RegenoMac, led by Dr Cormac Flynn of the University of Galway.

The company, which is developing an injection to treat certain kinds of vision loss, claimed a €10,000 prize.

University of Galway’s Dr Maria Galve Villa earned €7,000 after placing second for her business Neuropause Medical, who are developing an ultrasound device to lessen the symptoms of menopause.

Meanwhile Shergard, which is a digital platform for horse racing training businesses, placed in the top 10 and took part in the 10-week programme.

