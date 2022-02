From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Galway doctor says General Practice has become a less attractive career prospect due to increased demands on doctors.

It’s claimed current vacancies and upcoming retirements need to be addressed.

The Irish College of General Practitioners is warning 2,000 doctors need to be recruited to cover current shortages and those due to retire.

Galway city GP Dr Brian Higgins says doctors need to look after their own well being, in order to deal with the extra pressures.