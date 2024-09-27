Galway Bay FM

27 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Docklands Festival to get underway this weekend

Share story:
Galway Docklands Festival to get underway this weekend

This year’s Galway Docklands Festival will get underway this weekend.

This year’s event, organised by Galway Hooker Sailing Club, coincides with the RNLI’s Open Day, as the organisation marks 200 years of service.

The festival takes place this Saturday from midday to 4PM at Galway Bay Seafoods, and includes boat tours, food tastings and family activities.

Collette Furey, of Galway Hooker Sailing Club, says there will be something for everyone.

Share story:

Galway youth homelessness conference to hear 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation

A youth homelessness conference, being held in Galway today, is to hear there’s 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation. It marks a 12 percent...

Largest increase in fraud offences in North Western region

The North Western Region has experienced the largest increase in fraud, deception and related offences. CSO figures have recorded an increase of a third i...

County's first affordable homes in 10 years to be offered in Claregalway next month

The first affordable homes in County Galway in 10 years will be offered in Claregalway next month. The first phase of the Garraí na Gaoithe estate at Lak...

Galway City selected to pilot innovative community-based cardiac arrest alert system

Galway City has been selected as a pilot location to test an innovative community-based cardiac arrest alert system. The HeartSafe North-West Europe proje...