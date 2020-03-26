Galway distillery to produce hand sanitiser amid global shortages

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway distillery is to pause normal operations and begin producing hand sanitiser in an effort to combat local shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Micil Distillery will now produce antibacterial hand sanitiser at it’s Salthill base, with the finished product to be sold at close to cost price.

The local distillery also plans to donate hand sanitiser to those who cannot afford to pay.

The Salthill based company has excise duties on on spirits waived by Revenue, the HSE and The Department of Agriculture, allowing them to commence making the vital product from next week.

The company’s decision to begin producing hand sanitiser is the first time in 170 years that the Micil family has stopped distilling poitín.

Micil Distillery owner and founder Pádraic Ó Griallais says they’ll provide Micil Hand Sanitiser to essential businesses that are still open to the public.