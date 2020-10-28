Galway developed decontamination product proven to remove 99.9% of Coronavirus from human skin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway developed decontamination wipe has been proven to remove 99.9% of Coronavirus from human skin.

Developed by NUIG based medtech company, Aquila Bioscience, the large sterilization wipes shot to fame earlier this year when the company won a contract to supply the key PPE product to 4,000 educational institutions nationwide.

The study was carried out by an independent laboratory in France with expertise in Virology using donor human skin from cosmetic surgeries.

Researchers say the wipes can be safely and frequently used on sensitive areas of the human body including the eyes, nose and mouth without causing any adverse side effects.

Founder of Aquila Bioscience Professor Lokesh Joshi, says the ground breaking technology will pave the way for safer methods of decontamination that do not cause harm to humans or the natural world.