Galway designated as possible landing location for international telecommunications cable

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been designated as a possible landing location for a planned international communications cable.

The communications infrastructure would connect Galway to Iceland and would increase the availability of terrestrial networks across Ireland.

According to Farice, the company which is leading the project, Galway was selected because of its reputation for business, education and hospitality.

Farice, which is fully owned by the Icelandic Government, currently owns and operates two submarine cables that connect Iceland to Northern Europe.

It’s understood the project could result in a new submarine fibre cable between Iceland and Ireland becoming operational within two years from financing being secured.

A submarine cable route survey and detailed marine investigation has now commenced from Galway to the boundary of the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone.