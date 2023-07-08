Galway Deputy warns that a concrete levy will add millions to the cost of construction.

Galway East Independent Deputy Sean Canney has warned that the Government’s decision to introduce a concrete level would add millions to the cost of construction.

Deputy Canney has called on the Government to reflect on their decision saying that the levy will add €1,285 to the cost of a 3 bed semi-detached house and in turn will an additional cost of €297 million to the delivery targets in the Government’s own Housing for All targets to 2030 according to a recent report from KPMG.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Canney said that the government stepped back from the levy adding that it is an unnecessary expense at this time.