Government policy is enriching private home care providers, but the profits are not being passed onto the home care workers themselves.

That’s according to Deputy Catherine Connolly, who says our economy could not function without them.

But she told the Dáil that despite this basic fact, pay remains low and their work is not valued.

Deputy Connolly was speaking on a bill introduced by the Regional Group of TDs, demanding action on the crisis in recruitment and retention in the sector.