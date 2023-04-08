Galway Deputy says EU report “damning indictment” of Government policy

A new EU report which shows a lack of infrastructure in the West is hurting the economy is being described as a “damning indictment” of Government policy.

The EU Regional Competitiveness Index measures the performance of regional economies using a wide range of criteria.

They include infrastructure, innovation, technology readiness, education and labour market, and business sophistiation.

And the index found that the West and North regions are lagging behind, and comparable to regions in Eastern and Southern Europe.

Deputy Sean Canney says the Government needs to stop paying lip service and ensure proper investment.