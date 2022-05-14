Galway deputy renews call for supports to help people buy and renovate derelict homes

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Local TD Sean Canney is renewing his call for the Government to support people in buying and renovating derelict homes.

The Galway East TD has long argued that these supports are a crucial aspect to easing the housing crisis.

Speaking in the Dáil, he highlighted how there’s around 44 thousand derelict homes in the wider North-West region.

Deputy Canney argued it’s time for the Housing Minister to take firm action rather than saying we cannot do this and we cannot do that.