Galway Independent Deputy Sean Canney has called on the Department of Health to extend ADHD Services to the Galway Area following confirmation that the National Clinical Programme for the treatment of Attention Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder (or ADHD) has not yet been extended to the Community Health West.

Deputy Canney was also advised as to when this service would be put in place.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM this morning, Deputy Canney called on the HSE to Implement this programme immediately.