Galway Deputy Ó Cuív criticises FG-FF framework document

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív has criticised the framework document for a coalition government formed by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

The two parties have sent a 10 point document to smaller parties trying to get them on board with a coalition.

However, Deputy Ó Cuív has branded the document as ‘general’ saying it includes items that every person in Dáil Éireann wants.

He says he wasn’t included in consultations for the document and criticised its shortage of references to important rural issues.

