Galway Deputy joins over 60 opposition TDs in united call for reopening of disability day services

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway West Deputy has joined over 60 opposition TDs from across the party divide in Calling for the Government to fund the safe reopening of disability day services.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly TDs has urged her Dail colleagues to come together to call on the government to reopening disability day services.

The day services were shut at the start of the national lockdown in March

According to the Galway West TD, little has been done to mitigate the effect the closures have had on vulnerable people and emergency assistance has been hit and miss.

In response to the motion, Junior Minister at the Department of Health and Galway East Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte proposed an amendment which was then successfully put to a vote last evening.

Deputy Connolly says it’s difficult to have confidence in a Government that will lodge a needlessly complex amendment to a simple clear motion on a vital topic.

However, Minister Rabbitte says the Government is putting a strong focus on the reopening of the services in next week’s budget.