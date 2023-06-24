Galway Deputy insists that the Government needs to encourage rural planning

A Galway East Independent Deputy has called on the Government to set planning guidelines for people who wish to build homes in rural areas.

Deputy Sean Canney says that planning guidelines at present are very restrictive and young people are being denied the opportunity to build a home.

According to Deputy Canney, existing guidelines that are in place since 2005 have proven to be very restrictive with areas under urban influence being most restricted.

Speaking this morning, Deputy Canney said that in a time of a housing crisis, it was imperative that people who want to build their own houses be allowed to do so.