Galway Deputy Hildegarde Naughton is appointed Government Chief Whip in Dail reshuffle

Newly appointed Government Chief Whip Galway West/South Mayo TD Hildegarde Naughton has said that it is a huge honour to serve as Government Chief Whip.

Deputy Naughton was appointed yesterday evening by Taoiseach Leo Varadakar following a reshuffle of the Dáil and is only the third Galway TD and the first Galway woman to be appointed in this role since the formation of the state in 1922.

The first was Fianna Fail’s Michael Carty of Galway South who held the position from 1965 to 1969 followed by Fine Gael’s Sean Kyne of Galway West who served from 2018 to 2020.

Galway born Tom Kitt of Fianna Fáil representing Dublin South was also Government Chief Whip from 2004 to 2008.

Deputy Naughton is also only the third woman in the history of the state to be appointed Chief Whip following Mary Hanafin and Regina Doherty.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Naughton said that it is critical that the West of Ireland continues to be represented at the Cabinet Table.