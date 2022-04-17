Galway Deputy calls on Government to take over Derrybrien Wind Farm

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The government should take over Derrybrien Wind Farm in the interest of security of electricity supply.

That is the opinion of Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney who has stated that the 70 turbine electricity producing facility in the south of the county should not be decommissioned.

The wind farm has been generating 59.5 mw of green electricity and it has been delivering renewable wind energy to power homes businesses and farms since 2006.

However, it was confirmed in March that the facility was to be decommissioned after an Bord Pleanala refused substitute consent to an ESB subsidiary, Gort Windfarms, for the wind farm and all works.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM this morning, Deputy Canney said at a time that energy prices are going through the roof, it was important to secure what we have to ensure a secure affordable supply of electricity for our citizens in the future.

He said “Derrybrien Wind Farm is a vital component in the delivery of renewable wind energy and the Government cannot stand looking at this project being decommissioned.

“The Government should take control of the project in the public interest. The Government need to look at the planning situation with substitute consents to ensure we save this project.

“We also have to take the environmental damage that will arise if these 70 wind turbines have to be removed including the very real risk of further peat slides.

“Common sense needs to prevail, and it is imperative that we retain our renewable wind energy sources to ensure a secure affordable supply of electricity for our citizens.” Deputy Canney concluded.