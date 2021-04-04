Galway deputy calls for Streamlining of HSE and Hospital data bases to prevent vaccination no shows

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Separate data base systems run by the HSE and acute hospitals and the non streamlining of that data are leading to patients being double booked for vaccinations.

That is the opinion of Galway East Independent deputy Sean Canney.

Deputy Canney said that he is being informed that many patients are not showing up for their vaccine because they have been double booked.

He explained that because the two separate systems are not integrated, they cannot be cross checked.

Deputy Canney called on the Minister for Health and the HSE to insure that the vaccines are delivered in a logical way and that double booking was eliminated as much as possible as a matter of urgency.