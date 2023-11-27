Galway dentist named Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year for Connacht/Ulster

Galway city dentist Dr Mohammed Ali Al-Zayne has been named Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year 2023 for Connacht/Ulster.

Dr Mohammed is based at Devon Park Dental and has been recognised for exceptional commitment to providing compassionate dental care.

The judging panel felt that he went above and beyond in addressing one patient’s oral health problems without charging any fees beyond what the Medical Card would cover.

James Loftus, a patient of Dr. Mohammed, outlined the quality service that he received.