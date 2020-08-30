Galway dental firm secures €2m investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral health product company based in the city – which was established by two Galway dentists – has secured an investment of €2m.

According to the Sunday Independent, Spotlight Oral Care received the funding from a private equity firm owned by billionaire businessman Dermot Desmond.

Spotlight Oral Care was founded by dentists Lisa and Vanessa Creaven in 2016.

The city-based firm offers a range of oral healthcare products, including toothpaste, teeth whitening stripes, sonic toothbrushes and biodegradable toothbrushes.

It recently announced new deals that mean its products are to be stocked in a further 2 thousand stores and pharmacies across the US – in addition to the several thousand outlets which already carry Spotlight Oral Care products.

It’s now secured €2m in funding from billionaire businessman Dermot Desmond’s private equity fund, International Investment & Underwriting.

It’s reported that Spotlight Oral Care – based at the Tuam Road – has recorded significantly increased sales over the past 3 years – from €900 thousand in 2017, to almost €6m this year.

