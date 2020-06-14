Galway delivery firm exits examinership with all 61 jobs saved

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway parcel delivery firm has exited examinership with it’s entire workforce saved.

Supreme Deliveries – which operates the Galway DPD depot – had 47 staff when it entered examinership in March, but now has 61 staff after successfully exiting the process.

Supreme Deliveries is the operator of the Galway DPD depot based in Claregalway.

The company had incurred continuous losses since it commenced trading in 2018 and in March of this year, an examiner was appointed.

However, at that time, parcel deliveries experienced a huge surge in growth due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Supreme Deliveries ended up hiring additional staff due to demand and now employs 61 people – and has become one of the first companies to successfully exit the examinership process during the pandemic.

According to the Sunday Independent, the appointed examiner found that turnover increased by to 30 percent – a feat he had not seen before in over 250 examinership cases.

Photo – DPD.ie