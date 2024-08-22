Galway delegation forges new tourism, business and community links in USA

A Galway delegation comprising of members of local government, academia, business and the arts has spent a week forging new links in the USA.

The delegation met with business and community organisations in Galway’s sister city of Chicago.

The trip also aimed to strengthen connections in Galway County Council’s twinning partner, Washington County.

Cathaoirleach Albert Dolan says the trip provided an opportunity to learn from each other on a range of fronts from commerce to community.