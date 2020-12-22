Galway Debenhams workers urged to vote no to latest mediation recommendations

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Workers from the former Galway Debenhams store are being urged to vote no to recommendations arising from the latest mediation process.

A statement from Debenhams stewards says it has arrived at the decision having considered the report on the process by Kevin Foley from the Labour Court.

They say they are being asked to essentially vote for a poorly defined training and education fund which is of little practical value given many staff members are either close to retirement or have moved onto new employment.

It says the prospect of having to resume full pickets in the new year, safeguarding the stock and generating further pressure on the Government is not an easy one.

However, they claim they cannot settle for an offer that does not offer a cent beyond statutory minimum entitlements out of the liquidation of stock.

It concludes that they have yet to hear a satisfactory explanation as to why the €3m fund for education and training could not be used to enhance statutory redundancy for workers.