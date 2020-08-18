Galway Debenhams workers to protest outside KPMG offices this morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Debenhams workers from the former Eyre Street store are to protest in the city this morning.

The protest is to take place outside of the KPMG offices on Dock road in the next hour.

More than 1,000 Debenhams workers in 11 stores across the Republic were notified that they’d lost their jobs in April after the company sought to enter liquidation.

Approximately 140 jobs were lost in Galway with the closure of the Eyre Street outlet.

Finance firm KPMG were appointed liquidators to the company in April.

Former staff have vowed to picket the Galway outlet and others nationwide in order to block stock being removed from the shop until an official settlement in the dispute is reached.

This has led to threats of injunctions against the current industrial action from the firm.

