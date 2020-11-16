Galway Debenhams workers to mark 222 days in campaign for redundancy package

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Workers from the former Galway Debenhams store are set to stage a protest in the city tomorrow morning to mark 222 days in their campaign for fair redundancy.

The demonstration will take place from 11am to 1pm at the front of the Eyre Street store.

140 jobs were lost in Galway when the Eyre Street outlet closed in April, with over one thousand people nationwide let go after the company began the process to enter liquidation.

Employees are calling for a former redundancy agreement with Debenhams to be honoured and also for a fresh focus on the Duffy/Cahill report.

Meanwhile, a separate protest is being staged at Dáil Eireann today calling for the Taoiseach Micheál Martin to intervene in the dispute.