Galway Debenhams workers join national day of action in call for State intervention to save jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Debenhams workers are to join a national day of action today calling for State intervention to save their jobs.

A group of demonstrators will gather outside the city outlet at Eyre Street from 11am as well as the Woodquay constituency office of Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton.

Meanwhile in Dublin, worker representatives will bring their concerns to the Dáil at 11.30am, while others will hold local actions across the country by picketing other local TD offices.

Up to 2,000 Debenhams employees lost their jobs last month after it emerged the company’s Irish operation was set to go into liquidation.

Approximately 140 jobs are to go in Galway with the closure of the Eyre Street outlet.

Shane Brennan is one of the Galway workers impacted – he says the day of action aims to urge the government to act before the consultation period with the liquidator ends on May 17th…