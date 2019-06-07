Galway death leads Refugee Council to call for review of handling of deaths in direct provision centres

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Irish Refugee Council is calling for an urgent review of how deaths in direct provision are handled following the secret burial of a transgender woman who died in a direct provision centre in Galway last year.

Sylva Tukula died at the Great Western direct provision centre in the city on August 2nd 2018 and was recently buried without a ceremony or anyone she had known in attendance.

The Irish Refugee Council is calling for clear processes to be put in place for when a direct provision resident passes away, which has the dignity of the person and the welfare of friends and family as its primary goal.

It says there should also be a transparent and open investigation of the circumstances and clear communication channels between the State and friends and residents of Direct Provision centres.

The Department of Justice and Equality says it deeply regrets the breakdown of communication in Sylva’s case and it will take all necessary steps to ensure this outcome is never repeated.

