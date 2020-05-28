Galway cyclists to cover 7,000km in support of 7-year-old Saoirse Ruane in her fight against cancer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of 42 Galway cyclists is preparing to cover 6 thousand kilometres this weekend to fundraise for 7-year old, Kiltullagh resident Saoirse Ruane.

Saoirse is battling a rare form of cancer and is currently enduring a long and intensive chemotherapy regime.

Last month Saoirse underwent life changing surgery for an amputation to her right leg and the 7-year-old will require a new prosthetic every 6-12 months until she reaches adulthood.

“Cycle for Saoirse” is being organised by Galway Minister of State Ciaran Cannon and Loughrea Councillor Michael Mogie Maher .

They’ll be joined by 40 other riders who will all cycle alone, covering a minimum of 170km each within a radius of 5km from their home and all of the distances covered will be tracked on a GPS app.

Saoirse’s Go Fund Me page can be accessed here.

