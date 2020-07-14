Galway Cyclists hold demonstration in support of temporary cycle lanes in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway cyclists gathered in Salthill last evening to demonstrate support for temporary pop up cycle lanes through Salthill during the pandemic.

The measures for a pop up cycle lane on both sides of the road were proposed by the council’s city mobility team as part of temporary measures to adapt to to changing travel patterns caused by the covid-19 crisis.

The mobility team launched an online public engagement drive to gather ideas for measures to implement throughout the city, with over 1,400 submissions received.

200 hundred of these directly requested a dedicated temporary cycle lane in Salthill.

Following engagement with local businesses who did not support the measures, a majority of Galway City councillors rejected the proposals for the cycle lanes at this weeks meeting of the council over concerns of a loss of parking in the village.

However, should councillors reach a consensus on the provision, the measures can still be implemented should funding be available for installation.